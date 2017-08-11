Covered Wooden Bridge Burns in West Virginia

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire Thursday night that damaged a 160-year-old wooden bridge in West Virginia.

The Exponent Telegram reports the Carrollton Covered Bridge was closed. No injuries were reported.

The Philippi Volunteer Fire Department and Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating.

Originally finished in 1855, the Carrollton Bridge over the Buckhannon River in northern West Virginia was one of the two remaining covered bridges in Barbour County.

The Philippi Covered Bridge burned in early 1980 when a gasoline spill caught fire and was rebuilt and reopened within three years.