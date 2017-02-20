County Sunday Hunting Votes Could be Overriden by Senate Bill

By 5 seconds ago
  • Sen. Mark Maynard, R- Wayne, during a 2017 floor session.
    Sen. Mark Maynard, R- Wayne, during a 2017 floor session.
    Will Price / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Over the past several years, West Virginia voters have decided on a county-by-county basis whether to allow hunting on Sundays, and many counties have approved the measure.

A bill now being considered in the state Senate would make those provisions uniform across counties.

Senate Bill 335 would allow hunting and trapping on Sundays on private land anywhere in West Virginia, with the landowners permission.

“The working man really has one day to hunt in the counties that don’t allow it," Republican Senator Mark Maynard, chair of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources, said of the measure. He's the bill’s lead sponsor.

Thirty-three counties in West Virginia already allow Sunday hunting, largely as a result of voter-approved initiatives.

According to the Sunday Hunting Coalition, a national advocacy group made up of several sporting groups like the U.S. Sportsmen’s Alliance and the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, only 11 states restrict hunting on Sunday’s in some form, including West Virginia.

West Virginia’s bill is backed by the National Rifle Association and the West Virginia Citizens Defense League, along with gun manufacturers and sellers from across the country.

But Maynard said Monday the bill also has the support of both the Division of Natural Resources -- the state agency that oversees hunting and fishing regulations -- and the Division of Tourism.

"It would just give tourists another day to come to our state, sometimes just for the weekend. You know, if someone comes here on a weekend vacation, they only have one day to hunt,” he said.

Additional hunting days mean more money spent in the state, Maynard said.

The bill has bipartisan support in the chamber. Democratic Sen. Glen Jeffries signed on as a sponsor also citing the potential economic impact. 

A fiscal note from the Division of Natural Resources anticipates an additional $616,000 in revenue in 2018 should the bill take effect.

Maynard said there have been concerns expressed about allowing Sunday hunting on public lands, but this bill focuses on private property, although he says he’d like to see that change in the future.

The Senate Committee on Natural Resources voted to advance the bill Monday to the chamber’s Judiciary Committee. 

Tags: 
Hunting
West Virginia Senate
West Virginia Legislature
Government
Mark Maynard
Glen Jeffries

Related Content

House Passes Bill Increasing Penalties for Littering

By 2 hours ago
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Lawmakers in the House have approved a bill that would increase the penalties for littering in the state.

Littering on public or private property in West Virginia is already a misdemeanor, but House Bill 2303 increases the fines and community service hours associated with it.  

Justice Touts Highways Construction Plan in Statewide Tour

By Associated Press 5 hours ago
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a stop on his Save our State tour Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 on the Coalfields Expressway. Credit
WVDOT

SLAB FORK, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice touted his highways construction program that would be financed by higher taxes and fees as he launched a statewide tour to promote the plan that he says would create tens of thousands of jobs in West Virginia.

What Would a Repeal of the Income Tax Mean for West Virginia?

By Feb 17, 2017

On The Legislature Today, the Senate's Select Committee on Tax Reform begins discussing the chair's plan to reform the state's tax code, shifting from a personal income tax to a broader consumer sales tax.

Ted Boettner with the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy and John Deskins with the Bureau for Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University discuss the potential benefits and risks to the plan and it impacts on West Virginians. 

Wheeling Protests For, Against 'Sanctuary City' Idea

By Feb 17, 2017
Glynisi Board / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Some residents from the Northern Panhandle region organized a protest outside Wheeling municipal offices this week. They want city council to consider declaring the town a "sanctuary city" which is a "municipality that adopts a policy of protecting unauthorized immigrants by not prosecuting them for violating federal immigration laws and by ensuring that all residents have access to city services, regardless of immigration status."