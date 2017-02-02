Corrections Commissioner Rubenstein Fined

By 4 hours ago

The West Virginia Ethics Commission has fined and reprimanded Corrections Commissioner Jim Rubenstein, a day after his retirement was announced.

Credit Division of Corrections

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the commission on Wednesday ordered Rubenstein to pay $7,000 after an investigation into his use of a rent-free apartment provided by a state prison contractor.

Rubenstein, who has been commissioner since 2001, said in an agreement with the Ethics Commission that his actions were due to "a lack of vigilance" and said he regretted "any appearance of impropriety."

Rubenstein earlier agreed to pay back rent to the apartment's owner, Terrence Rusin, CEO of PsiMed, which provides mental health services to the state prison system.

Rubenstein claimed he had a deal with Rusin to furnish the apartment and leave the furniture behind when he vacated the apartment.

He is retiring effective April 1.

Tags: 
West Virginia Ethics Commission
Commissioner Jim Rubenstein
Government

