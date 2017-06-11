Concord University Upward Bound Program Receives More Than $3 Million In Federal Funding

Concord University’s Upward Bound Program has been awarded more than $660,000 per year for five years.

The program supports students who are the first in their family to attend college.

According to a release, high school students from five southern West Virginia counties will benefit from the grants including Greenbrier, McDowell Mercer, and Summers Counties.

Students participating in Upward Bound receive assistance at their local high schools, attend Saturday enrichment sessions, and spend six weeks each summer in a residential college setting.

Students who qualify for the program receive assistance with financial aid, college scholarships, and more.

Upward Bound is one of eight outreach and student services Federal TRIO Programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. TRIO programs assist low-income, first-generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to successfully progress through the academic pipeline from middle school to post-baccalaureate programs. TRIO is an office in the United States Department of Education.

The release goes on to say that there are four TRIO programs at Concord University including two Upward Bound (high school), Student Support Services (current college students), and McNair Scholars (undergraduates pursuing Ph.D.’s).

Concord also serves as the southern regional campus for the WV Higher Education Policy Commission’s GEAR UP grant.