The Common Application gets an update

The application used by thousands of high school students to apply to colleges is going to get a new version, one that tailors to a large but under-recognized portion of the student population. The Common Application will roll out an updated transfer version next year that tailors to students such as parents with children who are returning to school to complete a degree, veterans and older transfer students. Why does the nonprofit group that runs the application want to attract more of them, and how will the new application work better for “nontraditional” students and the colleges that want them?

