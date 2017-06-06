Coal Mining Fatalities Topic of Program in West Virginia

Federal mine safety officials will discuss recent coal mining deaths during a meeting this week in West Virginia.

The meeting Thursday in Beaver, West Virginia, near Beckley, will also address regulatory issues. Interested parties unable to attend may participate via teleconference or online using WebEx.

West Virginia has had four coal mining deaths between Jan. 1 and May 22, surpassing the total of three for all of 2016. Kentucky had two deaths in the same time period, the same as its 2016 total. Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration records show only one other coal mining death in 2017, in Montana.

Deputy Assistant Labor Secretary for Operations Patricia W. Silvey will speak on current mine safety and other issues. MSHA's Office of Technical Support will make a presentation on coal impoundments.

For more information, contact wycinsky.david@dol.gov.