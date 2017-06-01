Coal Country’s Mixed Views On Climate Accord

By 1 hour ago
  • Kenn W. Kiser / morguefile.com

Many political leaders in the Ohio Valley approve of President Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. But surveys indicate that public opinion across the region varies, with a slight majority saying they’d like the country to stay the course on climate change.

 


According to a Yale University survey, the majority of people in every state — including coal-friendly Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia — support U.S. participation in the Paris agreement.

Nationally, the survey conducted after the election found 7 out of 10 registered voters believe the agreement is a good idea compared to about 1 in 10 who actively oppose it. The survey also found that about half of Trump supporters are also supportive of the Paris agreement, while about 30 percent are not.

In Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia, the Yale survey found slightly more than half support the Paris agreement. (The state-level results had a 10 percent margin of error.)

“There are a lot of people in Congress who are a lot more polarized than the public is,” said research scientist Jennifer Marlon at Yale’s program on Climate Change Communications. She developed the state-level estimates based on samples of populations from throughout the U.S.

“We tend to hear from people at either extreme and we forget how many are in the middle who are not hugely political,” Marlon said.

She isn’t surprised that there’s a growing majority within the population who believe climate change is a problem that needs to be addressed.

“We’re getting hotter summers and we’re seeing natural disasters happening and it’s just getting harder to ignore,” she said.

A Mining Town’s View

Todd DePriest is the mayor of Jenkins, Kentucky, where the welcome sign says “A City Built on Coal.” Jenkins is in the heart of Appalachian coal country, where the physical damage from mining and the economic costs of the industry’s collapse are both plain to see.

He isn’t blind to global concerns about a changing climate, but he’s looking hard economic realities in the eye, daily.

“Well, I know the goal is a cleaner earth and that’s what we all need and should be working toward,” DePriest said. “At the same time there’s the effects on the families and people being able to make a living for their families. If you’re starving to death waitin’ on the earth to be green, that’s a hard call.”

It’s not a hard call for West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Morrisey wrote to President Trump on behalf of ten other state attorneys general urgingwithdrawal from the Paris accord and abandonment of other federal climate mitigation efforts as well.

“We think the Paris agreement was always premised on false information,” Morrisey said in a statement. “And we don’t want this Paris agreement to go forward.”

Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul from Kentucky recently joined 20 other U.S. senators in signing a letter to the president also encouraging withdrawal.

They warned that should the administration continue to unwind environmental regulations that aim to rein in greenhouse gasses, provisions in the Paris agreement could subject the U.S. to litigation. The letter calls for a “clean break.”

Trump’s Move

A formal withdrawal from the agreement will likely take years, according to the signed agreement.

The Paris agreement was crafted in 2015 as part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which the U.S. has been part of since 1992. 

The U.S. signed on last year along with almost 200 other nations around the world. So far, 147 countries have ratified the agreement. Trump’s withdrawal, once finalized, would mean the U.S. will join only two other countries that do not support the agreement: Nicaragua and Syria.

Tags: 
Energy & Environment

Related Content

A Brief History of the W.Va. Timber Industry

By 8 hours ago
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, independent producer Jean Snedegar takes us on a journey through the history of the Mountain State's timber legacy.

And A Change of Tune's Joni Deutsch kicks off her second season of 30 Days of West Virginia Music series. We'll hear a portion of her interview with Adam Meisterhans, of the band Rozwell Kid.

W.Va. Timber: From Unending Canopy to Ashes and Back Again

By 9 hours ago
A large log landing -- Green Mountain, Tucker County, circa 1910.
Photo courtesy of Robert C. Whetsell

Editor's Note: This story is part of an occasional series from independent producer Jean Snedegar about the timber and forest products industry here in the Mountain State – from seedlings to final products.

"Just as we came to the hills, we met with a Sycamore.....of a most extraordinary size, it measuring three feet from the ground, forty-five feet round, lacking two inches; and not fifty yards from it was another, thirty-one feet round."

– George Washington, written while exploring the Great Kanawha River, Nov. 4, 1770

Coal Trains Fewer as Appalachian Railroads Keep Rolling

By & MICHAEL VIRTANEN May 28, 2017
Michael Virtanen / AP

MATOAKA, W.Va. — The red caboose parked at the edge of a rundown commercial block is the only rail car some people have seen in Matoaka in more than a year.

It bears the markings of the Norfolk and Western Railway, a company merged years ago and absorbed into oblivion, like Amoco and Oldsmobile. It has come to rest here, a relic of the past.

Power Play: Experts Say Killing Clean Power Plan Won’t Revive Coal

By Aug 26, 2016
Kenn W. Kiser / morgueFile.com

Coal-producing states are preparing for arguments next month in the federal appeals court case known as West Virginia v. EPA, challenging the Obama Administration’s Clean Power Plan to limit greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

The case has major implications for the country’s policy on climate change. But some experts and industry leaders say the outcome is not likely to bring coal back from its decline in the power market.