Chemical Reaction Investigated in Fatal Blast

By 23 minutes ago

The lead federal investigator examining the explosion that killed two men at a West Virginia industrial plant May 24 says they're still testing and gathering evidence to determine the what caused the approximately 100-gallon tank to blow apart.

Credit David Benbennick / wikimedia commons

Mark Wingard with the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board says Friday that one possible scenario is some type for chemical reaction that violently caused an increase in pressure or heat or both.

Midland Resource Recovery outside Philippi was decommissioning the tank that contained residual mercaptan, the chemical that gives a strong odor to natural gas, when it exploded into multiple pieces.

The federal office of Occupational Safety and Health Administration said owner Jan Strmen and employee Justin Marsh were killed decommissioning the tank. Another worker was seriously injured.

Tags: 
U.S. Chemical Safety Board
Midland Resource Recovery
Government

Related Content

US Safety Board to Probe Plant Explosion in W.Va.

By May 26, 2017
Barbour County
David Benbennick / wikimedia commons

An independent national agency is joining investigations into this week's explosion at a West Virginia industrial plant that left the owner and an employee dead.

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board examines the root causes of chemical incidents.

West Virginians React to Inconclusive Chemical Spill Report

By Sep 29, 2016
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The U.S. Chemical Safety Board approved recommendations last night that were the result of an investigation into a 2014 Charleston chemical leak. 

The leak spurred a tap water ban for more than 300,000 West Virginians. Before the vote, the board heard directly from members of the public who were affected by the leak. 

2014 W.Va. Chemical Spill Report Leaves Questions Unanswered

By Sep 28, 2016
Dave Mistich / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The Chemical Safety Board voted Wednesday evening to approve the final report and recommendations that were the result of a more than two and a half year investigation into a Charleston chemical leak.

The leak, which was discovered January 9, 2014, spurred a tap water ban for more than 300, 000 West Virginians for as many as ten days.

The Five Things You Need to Know About the CSB's Preliminary Investigation at Freedom Industries

By Jul 16, 2014
Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Investigators from the U. S. Chemical Safety Board presented preliminary findings Wednesday from their investigation into the January chemical leak at Freedom Industries in Charleston.

Lead Investigator Johnnie Banks explained the process they’ve gone through collecting evidence and information and said they will soon begin to analyze that data to put together a final report and recommendations.

Chemical Safety Board to Discuss West Virginia Explosion, Spill

By Jul 11, 2014
Chemical Safety Board

  The federal Chemical Safety Board is coming to Charleston next week to release findings about a New Cumberland metal recycling plant explosion that killed three workers in December 2010.

The board said Thursday that it also will update the public on its investigation of a January chemical spill at the July 16 meeting. The Freedom Industries tank leak contaminated drinking in the Kanawha Valley for days.