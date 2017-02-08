Charles Town Leaders Agree to Help Fund Policy Body Cameras

City leaders have agreed to help with the purchase of body cameras for police in Charles Town.

Credit Morgantown Police

The Journal reports that the city council made the decision Monday to give the police department $3,300 for purchase and setup costs of cameras for fifteen officers.

The funds are only part of the total cost needed. Police Chief Chris Kutcher says most of the purchase is going to be covered by a joint grant from the Department of Justice for Charles Town and Ranson.

The council is using money from the city's capital reserve fund, which has more than $450,000 currently.

Body cameras include a video recording system used to record interactions between law enforcement and the public and to gather video evidence at crime scenes.

Body Cameras
Charles Town
Government

