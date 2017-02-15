Century Aluminum, Retirees Reach $23M Settlement

A group of retired workers from Century Aluminum says the company has agreed to pay $23 million to help cover their health care.

Benefits were taken away shortly after the plant in Ravenswood closed in 2009.

WSAZ-TV reports the money, if approved by the court, will provide health benefits to more than 700 retirees and their families. The group Century Aluminum Retirees announced the settlement Tuesday, six years to the day since the group's first meeting.

A member of the group, Karen Gorrell, said the settlement was reached in August, but court papers weren't filed until last week.

Efforts to obtain a special electricity rate for the plant failed almost two years ago, and the company said the plant would not be restarted.