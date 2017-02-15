Century Aluminum, Retirees Reach $23M Settlement

By 1 hour ago

A group of retired workers from Century Aluminum says the company has agreed to pay $23 million to help cover their health care.

Credit Century Aluminum

Benefits were taken away shortly after the plant in Ravenswood closed in 2009.

WSAZ-TV reports the money, if approved by the court, will provide health benefits to more than 700 retirees and their families. The group Century Aluminum Retirees announced the settlement Tuesday, six years to the day since the group's first meeting.

A member of the group, Karen Gorrell, said the settlement was reached in August, but court papers weren't filed until last week.

Efforts to obtain a special electricity rate for the plant failed almost two years ago, and the company said the plant would not be restarted.

Tags: 
Century Aluminum
Ravenswood
Economy

Related Content

Ravenswood Century Aluminum Plant Permanently Shut Down

By Jul 28, 2015
Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum has announced that it will permanently close its Ravenswood plant, effective immediately.

Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin issued a statement after the company's Monday announcement, urging Century to reconsider its decision and continue to work with officials to find a different solution.

The plant had struggled for years, with 650 employees out of work since the plant was idled in February 2009.

Ravenswood Aluminum Workers Locked Out: October 31, 1990

By & Gail Thornhill Oct 31, 2016

On October 31, 1990, union workers at Ravenswood Aluminum arrived as usual for their midnight shift. Only this time, they were turned away from the gates. Thus began one of the most bitter labor disputes of the late 20th century.

From the time Kaiser Aluminum opened the Ravenswood plant in 1954 until it sold its operations in 1988, there had never been a strike. But, workers felt that the new owners’ cost-cutting measures were jeopardizing their safety. In fact, four workers had been killed on the job just the summer before the conflict began.

Company, Ex-Employee File Lawsuits Against Each Other

By Nov 30, 2015
Brian Turner

An aluminum company in Jackson County and a former employee are suing each other in state and federal courts.

The West Virginia Gazette-Mail reports lawyers for Constellium Rolled Products Ravenswood LLC allege fraud and deceit against Kenneth Rogers. Rogers, on the other hand, says he was discriminated against and forced to work in a racially hostile work environment.