Cause of Fire That Damaged 5 Wheeling Homes Unclear

The cause of a fire that damaged five Wheeling homes has yet to be determined, as well as what the final fate of the buildings will be.

The Intelligencer reports the Wheeling Fire Department responded to the blaze shortly after midnight on Monday. No one was injured in the fire but two families were displaced and a dog was killed.

Wheeling Fire Department spokesman Philip Stahl says the cause hasn't been determined, but investigators believe the fire started in a bedroom at 61 Virginia St.

City Manager Robert Herron couldn't say whether the properties would be condemned or scheduled for demolition. Stahl says three of the homes were severely damaged in what he said was the city's largest fire since 2011.