Carmichael: Senate Tax Plan will Be Base of Budget Compromise

On this West Virginia Morning, Senate President Mitch Carmichael says legislative leaders and the Governor are inching closer to a budget deal that he's "optimistic" can be approved by next week.

Carmichael says that budget deal will be based on a tax reform plan approved in the Senate last week that was voted down twice in the House.

A world-renowned economist visits Marshall University to discuss his success in making universities the economic drivers in states' economies.

Coal production has grown slightly over the past few months in West Virginia, but a new report from Columbia researchers say that bump won't overcome the economic and environmental changes that have strained the industry in the recent past.