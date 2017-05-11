Related Program: 
Carmichael: Senate Tax Plan will Be Base of Budget Compromise

On this West Virginia Morning, Senate President Mitch Carmichael says legislative leaders and the Governor are inching closer to a budget deal that he's "optimistic" can be approved by next week.

Carmichael says that budget deal will be based on a tax reform plan approved in the Senate last week that was voted down twice in the House.

A world-renowned economist visits Marshall University to discuss his success in making universities the economic drivers in states' economies.

Coal production has grown slightly over the past few months in West Virginia, but a new report from Columbia researchers say that bump won't overcome the economic and environmental changes that have strained the industry in the recent past.

Mitch Carmichael
Budget
Higher Education
Marshall University
Coal
Justice Hosts President's Son as Budget Negotiations Continue

By 21 hours ago
West Virginia Governor's Office

As lawmakers continue negotiating a budget deal at the state Capitol, Gov. Jim Justice took a trip to Greenbrier and Monroe counties this week to host President Donald Trump's son, Don Jr., for a hunting and fishing excursion.

According to a press release issued by the Governor's Office Wednesday, the pair hunted turkey and fished for trout while discussing “the pressing issues facing West Virginia and the United States.”

Economics Expert Outlines Steps to Help W.Va.

By 19 hours ago
Malcolm Portera
Marshal.edu

An internationally known economic development expert told a crowd at Marshall University Wednesday that higher education institutions can be the key to growing a state's economy.

Malcolm Portera, a chancellor emeritus of the University of Alabama System, was at Marshall to outline ideas and initiatives he's headed in Mississippi and Alabama to improve the economy there.  The 71-year-old Portera has helped the southeast with programs that have driven the manufacturing back to the region resulting in $15 billion in capital investments. Portera said much of that economic investment is tied to the universities and was accomplished during his time at Mississippi State University and with the University of Alabama System.