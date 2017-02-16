Buy Insurance Through the Marketplace? This May Save You Money

By 36 minutes ago
  • Adobe stock

If you have a Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield plan that you bought through the Affordable Care Act Marketplaces, you should know there is a change this year that might save you some money.

Hospitals across West Virginia are now categorized in tiers of preferred, enhanced and standard. Basically, if you go to a preferred hospital, you may pay a lot less than you would if you go to a standard hospital for the same procedure. The move is intended to help consumers who may be struggling with the cost of their healthcare, according to Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia President Jim Foscett in this interview with Kara Lofton.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, with support from the Benedum Foundation, Charleston Area Medical Center and WVU Medicine.

