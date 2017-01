A butterfly sanctuary is under construction at Huntington's Kinetic Park.

Huntington Municipal Development Authority executive director Tom Bell tells The Herald-Dispatch that 400 milkweeds and three varieties of perennials have been planted in the lower part of the park along Fourpole Creek.

The planting was done on one of the 25 acres in the sanctuary. Additional plantings are set for the spring.

Other plans for the sanctuary include an outdoor classroom.