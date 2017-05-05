Budget on Hold as Legislature Adjourns for a Week of Negotiating

By 43 seconds ago
  • House Speaker Tim Armstead, left, and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, right, during the 2017 special session.
    House Speaker Tim Armstead, left, and Senate President Mitch Carmichael, right, during the 2017 special session.
    Perry Bennet / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Lawmakers are postponing work on the 2018 state budget another week after the House of Delegates voted to kill a tax reform measure presented by members of the Senate and Gov. Jim Justice.

The Senate voted 32 to 1 Friday afternoon in favor of the tax reform bill that was then killed in a 59 to 34 vote in the House shortly after.

The bill as approved by the Senate would have:

  • restructured and lowered the personal income tax, setting benchmarks for a potential repeal
  • increased the consumer sales tax by 1 percent and gotten rid of several exemptions, including cell phones, electronic data processing services and gym memberships
  • increased the corporate net income tax by 1 percent
  • restructured the coal severance tax, charging a range of 2.5 to 8 percent based on the price per ton

The Governor’s version of the bill included changes to the natural gas severance tax, but those were amended out of the bill before it was approved in the upper chamber.

Leadership in both chambers, however, agreed to adjourn the session until May 15, when they hope to return with a budget deal.

The other bills presented to lawmakers by Justice during the special session are still outstanding in both chambers. They include a teacher pay raise, increasing the gasoline tax, and extending the tolls on the state turnpike. 

Tags: 
Budget
House Speaker Tim Armstead
Mitch Carmichael
Jim Justice
Special Session
Government

Related Content

House Speaker: Special Session Call Was a 'Mistake'

By May 4, 2017
Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Members of the House of Delegates have voted down a bill to overhaul the state’s tax system.

The bill was the key to the governor’s plan to balance the 2018 budget and died on a 59-36 vote Thursday evening.

2 Dead in Cargo Plane Crash at Yeager Airport

By 10 hours ago
Yeager Airport Crash
Ben Queen / AP

Update May 5, 2017 11:40 A.M.: 

Emergency crews were trying to reach the crash site from above and below, Yeager airport spokesman Mike Plante said.

"It's difficult terrain to negotiate," Plante said.

Whistleblower Lawsuit Settled Against a West Virginia Agency

By 10 hours ago

A lawsuit filed by two former West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources employees who said they faced retaliation for whistleblowing has been settled.

Former department executives Susan Perry and Jennifer Taylor filed a lawsuit in 2012 against the agency's former acting secretary Rocco Fucillo, deputy secretary Warren Keefer and Bryan Rosen.

Inside Appalachian Storytelling; What is Your Struggle to Stay Story?

By & 5 hours ago

Here in Appalachia, thousands of young people are leaving each year, moving from their hometowns to find opportunities elsewhere.  In this episode, you will hear part of Colt Brogan’s Struggle to Stay in Appalachia.

It’s part of a series on Inside Appalachia called, “The Struggle to Stay.” This decision is different for each of us. While academic studies might provide a generalized view, the complexities are found in the individual journey as we try to find a place where we belong. 