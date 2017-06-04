British Police Say 7 People Killed In London Bridge Terrorist Attacks

Updated at 6:30 a.m. ET

London Metropolitan Police say at least seven people have died, and 48 others injured, after the terrorist attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday.

In a statement broadcast on Sunday morning, Metropolitan Police‏ Commissioner Cressida Dick announced that a seventh victim has died. The department tweeted a video clip of the press briefing.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said in an earlier statement on Twitter, that, in addition, "three attackers shot dead by police."

Police believe all the attackers have been killed, but say the investigation is ongoing.

"We believe that this incident is under control," Commissioner Cressida Dick said. "However, a large cordon remains in the area ... as we need still to carry out a thorough search of the area to ensure that everyone has been accounted for, and to make the whole area safe."

On Saturday evening, police responded to the scene at London Bridge after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians. According to The Associated Press, a van struck multiple people on the bridge in a hit-and-run incident, and "witnesses also reported seeing people being stabbed by at least one man."

"Police say the incidents occurred on the bridge and at Borough Market a short distance away. "The force initially said they were also responding to a reported third incident, in the Vauxhall area of London. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing."



Rowley said armed officers responded quickly and confronted three male suspects.

"The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes," he said.

Before they'd confirmed any deaths, British police had retweeted a statement from the London Ambulance service, which said in part, "We have taken at least 20 patients to six hospitals across London." That number has now been updated to 48.

British Transport Police say a BTP officer, who is among the injured, is expected to survive.

A day after British Prime Minister Theresa May expressed sympathy with those caught up in the "dreadful events," she said that campaigns will resume as the UK gears up for the general election held on Thursday.

Following the third deadly attack in Britain since March, May said the recent attacks, while not connected, are all driven by the "single evil ideology of Islamic extremism."

Late Saturday evening, the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security issued a statement saying, "At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific, credible terror threat in the United States."

The White House subsequently said in a statement that President Trump called Prime Minister May to offer his condolences "for the brutal terror attacks":



"He praised the heroic response of police and other first responders and offered the full support of the United States Government in investigating and bringing those responsible for these heinous acts to justice."



Trump also tweeted a similar sentiment: "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there ..."

NPR's Frank Langfitt says that the bridge is closed in both directions and that officials are asking people to stay away from the area.

Armed police also responded to reports of stabbings and shots fired at the nearby renowned Borough Market, as well as to the unrelated stabbing in the Vauxhall district.

In response to these incidents, police have posted a shelter-in-place graphic to Twitter, telling people in the areas to run or hide and to alert police when it is safe to do so.

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted, "National security team has briefed @POTUS on situation at #LondonBridge and will continue to provide updates."

Britain's terror threat was recently lowered from "critical," which had been put in place after a bombing killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert last month in Manchester.

This is a developing story. We'll update with further information as it becomes available.



MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We're going to start the program in London where there are reports that a van reportedly drove into pedestrians on London Bridge. Police also say they are responding to incidents at two other locations nearby. NPR's Frank Langfitt is on the line with us to tell us what he knows so far. Frank, thanks so much for speaking with us.

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Hi, Michel.

MARTIN: So what do we know right now? What are authorities telling us?

LANGFITT: Well, it's an extraordinary night here in London. Earlier in the evening, we understand, as you were just mentioning to listeners, that a van jumped the curb. There was a BBC reporter who just happened to be on the bridge this evening, and what she said - her name is Holly Jones. She said - this is her description - he swerved right around me and then hit about five or six people.

We understand from Holly Jones that four pedestrians appear to be severely injured on London Bridge and that the van was going about 50 miles an hour, which is very strange. We're talking about central London. It's very congested. People don't drive that fast down there. Jones said that police had taken a man into custody who happened not to be wearing a shirt. And that's what we know so far from London Bridge.

MARTIN: In a minute, I'm going to ask you to tell us about the area, about central London, for people who aren't familiar with it. But before you do that, can you tell us what you're hearing about Borough Market?

LANGFITT: Yeah. So Borough Market is not far from London Bridge. I've spent a lot of time there. It's a wonderful area to go for food and for drinks. And police say that there have been stabbing incidents there and that they've sent in armed officers to address that. There is video up on Twitter of police going into a restaurant and yelling at people to stay on the ground. The people are cowering underneath tables. It's a very - it's a terrifying scene. And that's what we have at Borough Market.

Now, there was a third incident. The police - the London Metropolitan Police - they're the most authoritative source for following these sorts of events in the city. They say there's a third incident up at Vauxhall. Now, Vauxhall is also on the south bank of the Thames, about four kilometers away. And it's also the home of a subway, a tube station.

MARTIN: Now, for people who aren't familiar with the area, can you just describe where all of these incidents occurred? What would you like there now on a Saturday evening?

LANGFITT: You know, on a Saturday night, it's a beautiful evening. I actually was riding my bike along the Thames today upstream. But it was a beautiful sunny day, and so people would have been out all over town. You know, London, as you know, a vibrant city, especially on a Saturday night. There would have been a lot of people on London Bridge. Just to situate our listeners, London Bridge would be upstream from the famous Tower Bridge, downstream from St. Paul's Cathedral.

And then if you go just a little bit south, you would get to Borough Market, which is right by The Shard, a great - the great skyscraper of the city. And Borough Market attracts tons of people who come there for lots of food and drink - a very popular place on weekends, especially on a Saturday night. Vauxhall is actually further upstream, and Vauxhall would be not too far from Big Ben. And also for anybody who was a fan of the James Bond movies - there's no indication this has anything to do with it - but it is the home of British intelligence MI6.

MARTIN: And, Frank, we only have a little bit less than a minute left, but this is all coming just a month after three people were killed near Parliament there in London when a car ran over victims. An attacker stabbed a police officer, of course, in Manchester. Two weeks ago, there was this bomb attack at the Ariana Grande concert. There has - that has to be on people's minds there.

LANGFITT: Absolutely, and I think that coming - three incidents like this, you know, there was a long stretch where London did not face big sort of terrorist attacks. The biggest one, actually, was going back more than 10 years ago - London tube bombing. But these last two to three months, we had two confirmed terrorist attacks, 22 people dying up in Manchester at the concert. And now tonight, police are not calling this a terrorist attack, but it's an extraordinary evening. I've certainly never seen anything like it in my time here so far. And police are digging in, trying to find out what's happened, try to find the perpetrators and of course tend to the victims.

MARTIN: Frank, thanks so much. That's NPR's Frank Langfitt reporting from London. Frank, thanks so much for speaking with us.

LANGFITT: You're very welcome, Michel. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.