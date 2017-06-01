BridgeValley Faces Eviction Over $1.8M in Back Rent

A West Virginia college could be evicted from its campus as the landlord has asked for more than $1.8 million in unpaid fees.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports obtained documents showing BridgeValley Community and Technical College could be evicted from its South Charleston campus for not paying almost two years' worth of rent. Lawyers representing the landlord, West Virginia Regional Technology Park, asked the college's president in early May for the payment by June 7.

BridgeValley President Eunice Bellinger said Tuesday the school hasn't paid the rent because it does not have a current lease agreement with the landlord. The college's most recent lease expired in June 2015 and it hasn't signed any agreement since.

Bellinger says a lawyer from the state attorney general's office is helping with the dispute.