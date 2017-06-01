BridgeValley Faces Eviction Over $1.8M in Back Rent

By 36 minutes ago

A West Virginia college could be evicted from its campus as the landlord has asked for more than $1.8 million in unpaid fees.

Eunice Bellinger, President of BridgeValley Community and Technical College.
Credit BridgeValley Community and Technical College

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports obtained documents showing BridgeValley Community and Technical College could be evicted from its South Charleston campus for not paying almost two years' worth of rent. Lawyers representing the landlord, West Virginia Regional Technology Park, asked the college's president in early May for the payment by June 7.

BridgeValley President Eunice Bellinger said Tuesday the school hasn't paid the rent because it does not have a current lease agreement with the landlord. The college's most recent lease expired in June 2015 and it hasn't signed any agreement since.

Bellinger says a lawyer from the state attorney general's office is helping with the dispute.

Tags: 
BridgeValley Community and Technical College
West Virginia Regional Technology Park
Government

Related Content

Community College System to Hold Open House for ITT Tech Students

By Sep 9, 2016
ITT Tech
Rich Pedroncelli / AP

  The ITT Technical Institute in Huntington recently closed after a crack-down on federal financial aid for for-profit institutions. The West Virginia Community and Technical College System is hosting an open house to show students ITT Tech students more options Tuesday.

The open house will be at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington.

BridgeValley Community and Technical College, Mountwest Community and Technical College and Huntington Junior College will be on-site to present options to the ITT Tech students.

Eunice Bellinger Named BridgeValley's New President

By May 24, 2016
Eunice Bellinger
BridgeValley Community and Technical College

Eunice Bellinger has been named the new president of BridgeValley Community and Technical College.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the school's Board of Governors voted Monday to select Bellinger as the college's next president.

Committee Names 3 Finalists for BridgeValley President

By Apr 15, 2016
BridgeValley President Candidates
BridgeValley Community and Technical College

A presidential search committee for BridgeValley Community and Technical College has announced three finalists for the post.

The school is seeking a successor to retiring president Jo Harris.

Officials to Reveal Cause of February Train Derailment in W.Va.

By Oct 9, 2015
Office of Governor Earl Ray Tomblin

The Federal Railroad Administration is set to announce what caused a fiery oil train derailment in southern West Virginia in February.

The agency has scheduled a news conference Friday morning at BridgeValley Community and Technical College in Montgomery.

BridgeValley CTC and WVU Tech to Sign Agreement

By Jun 24, 2015
WVU Tech in Montgomery, West Virginia
WVU Tech

BridgeValley Community and Technical College and WVU Tech will sign an agreement this week establishing multiple associate-to-bachelor degree educational pathways.

Under the agreement, officials say students who complete an eligible associate degree program at BridgeValley in South Charleston will be able to seamlessly transition into a bachelor’s program at WVU Tech.  