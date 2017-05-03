Boone County School Board Cuts Nearly 60 Positions for Next School Year

By 4 minutes ago

The Boone County school board has voted to eliminate the equivalent of 58 positions for the next school year.

Credit David Benbennick / wikimedia commons

Boone schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman said Monday's vote meant 58 "full-time equivalent" positions are being cut. The move comes as Huffman says the school system's revenue is expected to drop about $5 million from this fiscal year to next.

Huffman says the cut doesn't necessarily mean layoffs, when factoring in retirements, contract restructuring and reduction in days worked. However, a document distributed at the meeting indicates 45 people had their contracts terminated.

Huffman says they looked at professional and service positions across the board when making cuts.

The board cut about 80 positions for the current school year in 2016.

Tags: 
Boone County Board of Education
Jeff Huffman
Government

Related Content

Boone Schools To Remain Open Amid Plans To Shut Them Down

By Nov 15, 2016
Boone County Schools Vote
Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Three schools in Boone County will remain open next year following plans to close them.

The county Board of Education voted Monday night to keep Van Elementary School, Van High School and Whitesville Elementary School open during the 2017-18 school year.

Boone County School Board President Resigns

By Oct 31, 2016
Boone County
David Benbennick / wikimedia commons

The president of the Boone County Board of Education has abruptly resigned.

50-year-old Mark Sumpter signed his resignation letter Friday in the office of Superintendent Jeff Huffman after emailing it earlier in the week.

Boone County Students Without Science Books After Cuts

By Oct 3, 2016
Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Many Boone County students have been left without science textbooks because of budget cuts.

Boone County Assistant Superintendent Lisa Beck tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the school system disposed of its old science textbooks last spring because they were more than a decade old and officials expected to buy new editions over the summer.

WVBOE Gives Boone County Four Days to Cut Budget or Risk State Takeover

By Jul 14, 2016
Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

West Virginia Board of Education members are giving Boone County’s school board until July 18 to make drastic cuts to their budget. 

State board members voted 6 to 1 Thursday to take over Boone County schools if the local school board does not take action to reduce its budget by Monday. Former Delegate Tom Campbell was the only nay vote.

State Board Considers Taking Over Boone County Schools

By Jul 12, 2016
Slick-o-bot / wikimedia Commons

The West Virginia Board of Education could vote this week to take over Boone County's public school system.

State board members tell The Charleston Gazette-Mail that the county board has twice refused the state schools superintendent's orders to make severe employee pay and benefit cuts and submit a "fiscally sufficient" budget for this fiscal and school year.