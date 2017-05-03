Boone County School Board Cuts Nearly 60 Positions for Next School Year

The Boone County school board has voted to eliminate the equivalent of 58 positions for the next school year.

Boone schools Superintendent Jeff Huffman said Monday's vote meant 58 "full-time equivalent" positions are being cut. The move comes as Huffman says the school system's revenue is expected to drop about $5 million from this fiscal year to next.

Huffman says the cut doesn't necessarily mean layoffs, when factoring in retirements, contract restructuring and reduction in days worked. However, a document distributed at the meeting indicates 45 people had their contracts terminated.

Huffman says they looked at professional and service positions across the board when making cuts.

The board cut about 80 positions for the current school year in 2016.