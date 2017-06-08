Bluefield State College Inks Accord Toward Medical Careers

By 12 minutes ago

Bluefield State College has signed an agreement with the state Department of Education to offer health sciences pathways to more quickly launch careers in medicine.

Credit E-WV / WV Humanities Council

The Health Science Education Pathway and the Associate of Nursing Pathway outline exact courses students need to fulfill requirements for in nursing and radiologic technician associate's degrees and for bachelor's degrees in nursing and imaging science.

The agreement outlines the necessary steps for high school Career Technical Education students who can get college credits toward an associate's degree.

According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for Registered Nurses will be among the national leaders for job growth through 2024.

WVU Medicine in Morgantown has had openings for hundreds of nurses and was recently offering $10,000 signing bonuses.

Bluefield State College
West Virginia Department of Education
Government

