Black Walnut Season A boon To Many in Appalachia

On this West Virginia Morning, October was black walnut season in Appalachia. It’s when these green, tennis ball-sized nuts rain onto fields, roads, and sometimes, people. They can be dangerous. And their inky juice stains everything they touch.

But for some Appalachians, As Eileen Guo reports, black walnuts are proof that, sometimes, money does grow on trees.

Also this morning, health researchers from universities around the region will gather Friday to discuss how their work can address the opioid epidemic. As Aaron Payne reports, the meeting marks the launch of an ambitious research consortium to better understand and treat addiction.