Related Program: 
West Virginia Morning

Black Walnut Season A boon To Many in Appalachia

By 1 minute ago

Credit West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, October was black walnut season in Appalachia. It’s when these green, tennis ball-sized nuts rain onto fields, roads, and sometimes, people. They can be dangerous. And their inky juice stains everything they touch.

But for some Appalachians, As Eileen Guo reports, black walnuts are proof that, sometimes, money does grow on trees.

Also this morning, health researchers from universities around the region will gather Friday to discuss how their work can address the opioid epidemic. As Aaron Payne reports, the meeting marks the launch of an ambitious research consortium to better understand and treat addiction.

Tags: 
Rural Economy
Economy
100 Days in Appalachia
Ohio Valley Resource

Related Content

Hemp Farming in Eastern Kentucky Faces Tough Challenges

By Oct 6, 2017
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On this West Virginia Morning, as the number of coal mining jobs continues to decline in central Appalachia, hemp is getting a lot of attention as one way to diversify eastern Kentucky’s post-coal economy. But the region’s growing hemp industry is riddled with uncertainty.

The lack of land suitable for growing hemp and its association with marijuana pose significant challenges. Rachel Cramer, from our partners at WGBH and The GroundTruth Project, has that story.

Without A Net: Rural Residents Band Together for Internet Service

By Benny Becker Jun 5, 2017
Izzy Broomfield

Nearly half of the people living in rural parts of United States don’t have access to broadband internet, the high-speed connection required for common uses many of us take for granted. Government and survey data show that in 65 counties across Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia, most residents don’t have access to broadband -- that’s a quarter of all the counties in the three states.

Rural Towns Need Broadband Access

By Beth Vorhees Nov 19, 2015
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

On West Virginia Morning, Beth Vorhees talks with two reporters from West Virginia Focus magazine about their articles in the most recent issue.  What does a town do when the company that employs hundreds leaves and the difficulty of broadband access.  That’s on West Virginia Morning from West Virginia Public Broadcasting – telling West Virginia’s story.

West Virginia Signs Investment Pact with China Energy

By & 1 hour ago
Adobe Stock images/WVPB grpahic illustration

One of the major developments out of President Trump’s visit to Asia: A deal with China to invest $250 billion in the U.S.  The largest portion of investment comes from the world’s biggest power company, which plans to invest in West Virginia’s natural gas industry.

State officials say they have an agreement with China Energy Investment Corp. Ltd. for the company to invest $83.7 billion in shale gas development and chemical manufacturing in West Virginia over 20 years.

How Many Historic W.Va. Buildings will Benefit from Increased Tax Credit?

By Nov 8, 2017
Charles Town, Jefferson County, Charles Washington Hall, Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit
Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

During a special session of the West Virginia Legislature in October, lawmakers passed a bill that makes redeveloping historic buildings in the state more viable, financially. The bill had widespread support from both sides of the aisle, but some are concerned it doesn’t go far enough.