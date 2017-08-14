Big Ideas for Water Conservation on the Little River

On this West Virginia Morning, the Trump administration is scrapping the Waters of the U.S. rule -- a clean-water regulation advanced by the Obama administration. The rule was meant to clarify federal authority over small streams, and its repeal raises questions about how to best protect those waterways. Amid the swirling uncertainty, an unlikely group of clean water champions has emerged in western Kentucky’s farmland. The Ohio Valley ReSource's Nicole Erwin reports that people along the Little River have some big ideas for water conservation.