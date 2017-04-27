Authorities Warn Against Handling Wild Animal Babies

By 3 hours ago

West Virginia's Division of Natural Resources is urging people to avoid getting close to young wildlife for the welfare of the animals and themselves.

Credit The Photographer / Wikimedia Commons

Tyler Evans, a wildlife biologist, says handling baby animals leaves behind a human scent that may attract predators and potentially exposes people to wildlife-borne diseases and parasites like rabies, ticks and lice.

Each year, the division says its offices around the state get many calls about young wildlife picked up by well-meaning humans who mistakenly assume that a bedded fawn, for example, has been abandoned when no mother is in sight.

Young animals typically are hidden while adults search for food, which can last for several hours.

According to the division, state law also prohibits possessing wild animals without a permit.

Tags: 
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources
wild animals
Government

Related Content

State Won't Charge to Enter 7 State Parks, Forests

By Apr 26, 2017
Pipestem Resort
Bitmapped / wikimedia commons

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has stopped a pilot project to start charging entrance fees at seven West Virginia state parks and forests.

Justice called the decision to charge a $2 daily fee starting Memorial Day weekend an error made without his approval.

State to Charge for Entry at 7 State Parks, Forests

By Apr 24, 2017
Pipestem Resort
Bitmapped / wikimedia commons

Entrance passes will be required starting Memorial Day weekend at seven West Virginia state parks and forests.

The Division of Natural Resources says in a news release that the money generated from the pilot project will be used for park maintenance and upkeep.

West Virginians Asked to Report Rattlesnake Sightings

By Apr 14, 2017
rattlesnake
TimVickers / Wikimedia Commons

Wildlife officials are asking West Virginians to let them know when they see timber rattlesnakes as part of a scientific project to determine their current distribution in the state.

According to the Division of Natural Resources, rattlesnakes are a critical part of healthy forest ecosystems and hunt mice and chipmunks, helping reduce the human risk of contracting Lyme disease and other diseases spread by the small mammals.

Students Set to Compete in Archery Tournament in Charleston

By Mar 20, 2017
Archery
Slick-o-bot / Wikimedia Commons

The 12th annual state Archery in the Schools Tournament is set for this week.

The Division of Natural Resources says in a news release the tournament will be held Saturday at the Charleston Civic Center. Students from 51 schools and groups will compete.

Senate Bill to Exempt Mass Hunter Info Release Advances

By Mar 7, 2017
Martin Valent / West Virginia Legislative Photography

A bill that would exempt the mass release of West Virginia hunters' contact information to the public is making its way through the state Legislature.

With little debate, the Senate Natural Resources Committee forwarded the bill Monday to the Senate Judiciary Committee.