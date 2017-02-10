Attorney General Heads National Group

West Virginia's attorney general has been named chairman of the national organization of Republican attorneys general earlier than planned, a domino effect that began when Jeff Sessions was named the nation's top law enforcement officer.

Credit Janet Kunicki / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was vice chairman and in line to head the Republican Attorneys General Association at the end of the year.

But that move was advanced Thursday when the national group's leader, Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange, was sworn in to fill the Senate seat left empty by Sessions, who was tapped by President Donald Trump to be attorney general.

The group has been involved in challenges to federal regulations under the Obama administration. Morrisey says litigation continues over environmental rules the organization regards as overreach.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Government

