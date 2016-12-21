Application Approved to Resettle Refugees in Charleston

By 15 hours ago

Organizers say the U.S. State Department has approved an application to resettle some international refugees in Charleston.

Rabbi Victor Urecki.
Credit Rabbi Victor Urecki

Episcopal Migration Ministries, a national organization, and the West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry submitted an application in October to resettle 100 refugees in Charleston within the first year.

Rabbi Victor Urecki, a local organizer, tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail the application was approved.

The Rev. Canon E. Mark Stevenson, director at Episcopal Migration Ministries, says the Charleston affiliate will join its network of 30 sites across the country providing safety "for people who have had to flee their homes because of war, persecution, or other violence."

The United Nations reported in June that 21.3 million refugees were displaced from their homes at the end of last year, more than half children.

Tags: 
Refugees
Charleston
Rabbi Victor Urecki
New Kentucky Home: From Battle Zone Refugee To Business Owner

By Becca Schimmel Sep 30, 2016
Becca Schimmel / Ohio Valley ReSource

The international refugee crisis caused by people fleeing the war-torn Middle East has been a high-profile issue in the presidential campaign.

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton told CBS’s “Face the Nation” last year that “the U.S. has to do more” to meet what she called the worst refugee crisis since the end of WWII.

Resettlement Group Considers Bringing Refugees to Charleston

By May 27, 2016

A refugee resettlement service is considering opening an agency in Charleston that would help refugees move to the area.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that resettlement agency Episcopal Migration Ministries is working with the West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry to turn the city into a "resettlement community."

Us & Them: The Refugee Trail with Scott Carrier

By Jan 17, 2016

The crisis of people flooding out of war torn Middle Eastern countries and taking refuge in Europe has become a hot culture war topic in America.  Should we help these people?  What about the possibility of terrorist being imbedded in this group?

A Population in Flux: Immigration & Migration Inside Appalachia

By & Nov 25, 2015
Danny Lyon / US National Archives

On this  episode of the Inside Appalachia podcast, we talk immigration, migration and what it could all mean for Appalachia.

 

Should We Welcome Syrian Refugees to West Virginia?

By Nov 24, 2015
lifelinesyria.ca

W.Va. Delegate Joshua Nelson, R-Boone, has launched a petition seeking to stop Syrian refugees from coming into America, at least until better safeguards are in place.

His experience serving in the military informed his decision, he said.

"Most people in that area just want to live peaceful lives. I've served with Middle Eastern people, Islamic people, that had my back," Nelson said

"But, in regards to what happened in Paris, these guys are posing as Syrian refugees. Until we are certain that (screening) process is adequate, we have to be very careful."