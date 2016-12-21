Application Approved to Resettle Refugees in Charleston

Organizers say the U.S. State Department has approved an application to resettle some international refugees in Charleston.

Episcopal Migration Ministries, a national organization, and the West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry submitted an application in October to resettle 100 refugees in Charleston within the first year.

Rabbi Victor Urecki, a local organizer, tells the Charleston Gazette-Mail the application was approved.

The Rev. Canon E. Mark Stevenson, director at Episcopal Migration Ministries, says the Charleston affiliate will join its network of 30 sites across the country providing safety "for people who have had to flee their homes because of war, persecution, or other violence."

The United Nations reported in June that 21.3 million refugees were displaced from their homes at the end of last year, more than half children.