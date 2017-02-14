Another W.Va. Town Sues Drug Wholesalers

By 9 seconds ago

A southern West Virginia town has joined other communities in seeking to recoup the costs of dealing with opioid abuse.

Credit Toby Talbot / AP Photo

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the McDowell County town of Welch filed a lawsuit Monday against several out-of-state drug distributors.

The lawsuit claims the companies delivered huge amounts of prescription pain pills that created a "public nuisance" in the town of 2,200. Welch is the county seat of McDowell County, which has the highest drug overdose death rate in the nation.

The McDowell County Commission sued drug distributors in December. Similar lawsuits have been filed by the cities of Huntington and Kermit.

An investigation by the Charleston Gazette-Mail found drug wholesalers shipped 780 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills to West Virginia in six years.

Tags: 
Opioid Abuse
Welch
Government

Related Content

W.Va. Towns Fight Back: Drug Wholesalers Face Suits

By Jan 31, 2017
Brian Turner

Two West Virginia towns seeking to recoup the costs of dealing with opioid abuse are suing out-of-state drug distributors.

The separate lawsuits seeking unspecified damages were filed by the Mingo County community of Kermit and the Nicholas County town of Richwood.

Gabapentin Contributes to Spike in Overdose Deaths in W. Va.

By Jan 22, 2017
pills
Wikimedia Commons

A West Virginia Board of Pharmacy report says a prescription drug used to treat nerve pain is contributing to a sharp increase of overdose deaths in the state.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the number of fatal overdoses involving gabapentin in West Virginia jumped from three in 2010 to 109 in 2015. The number of 2016 deaths are still being counted.

Pre-Existing Mental Health Conditions Tied to Long-Term Opioid Use

By Jan 3, 2017
Adobe Stock

A recent study published in the international pain journal PAIN has found that patients with pre-existing psychiatric and behavioral conditions may be more likely to use opioids later in life.

Researchers used a national insurance database to identify 10.3 million patents who filed insurance claims for opioid prescriptions over a nine-year period. Researchers wanted to see if pre-existing psychiatric conditions and use of psychoactive medications were predictors of later opioid use.

Drug Companies Profit from Opioid Epidemic While Regulators Look the Other Way

By Dec 22, 2016
WVPA

Drug wholesalers sent 780 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills into West Virginia over six years, according to an investigation by the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Meanwhile, 1,728 West Virginians died from overdoses of these two powerful painkillers.

Who let it happen? Investigative reporter Eric Eyre, of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, answered our questions about his series on The Front Porch.

Groups Come Together, Offer Insight on Opioid Fight

By Dec 13, 2016
Dollar Photo Club

The group West Virginians for Affordable Health Care hosted a conference Tuesday at Marshall University focused on the state's opioid epidemic.

The conference titled “Innovative Solutions to the Opioid Epidemic,” brought together groups from all over the state as well as national experts to discuss ways of dealing with the epidemic. Groups like the Cabell-Huntington Health Department presented their needle exchange effort and Martinsburg Police presented their Martinsburg Initiative. Dr. Anita Everett is the Chief Medical Officer for the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and she was the featured speaker. Everett said it’s great to a see a state of communities trying new things and wanting to work together.