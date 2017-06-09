Alpha to Open New Mettalurgical Coal Mine in West Virginia

By 1 hour ago

Alpha Natural Resources says it is plans to open a new underground coal mine in West Virginia this summer and create more than 50 jobs.

Credit Alpha Natural Resources

The Kingsport, Tennessee, coal producer says the Panther Eagle Mine at subsidiary Marfork Coal is expected to begin extracting metallurgical coal as early as July.

Alpha Vice President of Operations Charlie Bearse says improving market conditions have created more demand for the type of coal used for steel manufacturing. Alpha emerged from bankruptcy reorganization last year.

It's the latest metallurgical operation in the works in an industry that has seen thousands of layoffs in recent years.

Last year, Ramaco Development announced plans for two new mines in West Virginia and Virginia. And in Alabama, Warrior Met Coal is opening a mine formerly owned by bankrupt Walter Energy.

