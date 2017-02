Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin says employers in the state will see an estimated $43 million reduction in workers' compensation premiums in the coming year.

Tomblin says employers have saved more than $323 million since the program was privatized in 2006.

According to the governor, the National Council on Compensation Insurance recently filed a proposed 12.1 percent reduction in workers' compensation loss cost rates with the Offices of the West Virginia Insurance Commissioner. It's the 11th reduction in 11 years.