4 High Schools Post 100 Percent Graduate Rates

State education officials say 70 West Virginia high schools had graduation rates of 90 percent or higher during the 2015-16 school year, including four that reached 100 percent.

The four are Union Educational Complex in Grant County, Paden City High School in Wetzel County and both Harman and Pickens high schools in Randolph County.

The overall graduation rate for all the state's 116 high schools rose to 89.81 percent in the last school year.

Officials say statewide initiatives have lifted that rate the past several years, especially an early warning system that tracks attendance, behavior, grades and other indicators of students at risk of dropping out.

The 70 schools were recognized Friday. That list and their rates were posted online at http://static.k12.wv.us/tt/2017/2015_16_Graduation_Rate.pdf.