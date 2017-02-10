3 Glenville State Presidential Finalists to Visit Campus

Glenville State College is bringing in three presidential finalists for on-campus interviews.

The college says in a news release that each candidate will have two-day visits later this month.

The finalists are Penn State Greater Allegheny chancellor and chief academic officer Andrew Egan, former Glenville State provost Mary Katherine Butler Donley and College of Coastal Georgia provost and vice president for academic affairs Tracy L. Pellett.

Current Glenville President Peter Barr announced in August he will retire at the end of the current academic year.

Glenville State has 1,800 students.