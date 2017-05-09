2 Top Trump Officials Making Stops in W.Va.

  • HHS Sec. Tom Price, left, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, right.
    Evan Vucci, Frank Franklin II / Associated Press

Two top officials in the Trump administration have announced stops in West Virginia this week.

Pres. Donald Trump's Health and Human Resources Sec. Tom Price and Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Charleston. Both stops focus on the nation's opioid epidemic.

Price is holding a listening event at the state Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

Hosted by West Virginia Health and Human Resources Sec. Bill Crouch, Price will meet with policymakers, first responders, representatives of treatment centers and others, according to a press release, for a conversation focused on how the federal government can support local drug programs.

Thursday, Session will give the opening remarks at a daylong opioid conference at the University of Charleston.

The conference is being hosted by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency and the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America as a part of the DEA's 360 Strategy.

It will include sessions focused on drug trends, teaching prevention in schools, and how to use the overdose revering drug Naloxone.

