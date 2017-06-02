2 Men Jailed, 4 Pounds of Pot Mailed to Former Frat House

Two men who say they're college students in West Virginia face charges after 4 pounds (1.81 kilograms) of high-grade marijuana were mailed to a former fraternity house.

The Herald-Dispatch reports 19-year-old Eric Nguyen and 23-year-old Andrew Gifford were arrested shortly after the package was delivered Wednesday to a Huntington residence that housed Marshall University's local Pi Kappa Phi chapter. According to criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court, both men told a judge they attended the university, which the university hasn't confirmed.

Court documents say police found marijuana, digital scales and several thousand dollars in Nguyen's bedroom, which led to more marijuana found during a raid of Gifford's apartment nearby.

Nguyen's bond is $100,000 and Gifford's is $125,000. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

Marijuana
Frat
Marshall University
Government

