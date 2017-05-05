2 Dead in Cargo Plane Crash at Yeager Airport

A cargo plane crash landed at Yeager Airport in Charleston just before 7 a.m. Friday, killing the pilot and co-pilot, according to emergency officials. Upon landing, the plane skidded off the side of the runway and down a hillside into a wooded area.

According to Kanawha County emergency services, the plane is leaking diesel fuel, which is interrupting cleanup and investigation into what happened.

Yeager Airport officials say the plan was coming from Louisville, Kentucky.

Mike Plante a spokesman for Yeager Airport, told WCHS-TV in Charleston the company that owned the plane was Air Cargo Carriers. The company contracts with UPS.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Chris O'Neil says a six-person investigation team is on their way to Charleston.