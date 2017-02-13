Related Program: 
A Change of Tune

12 Valentines for the Mountain Stage Fan in Your Life

By

Love Mountain Stage with Larry Groce? Love someone who loves listening to Mountain Stage on NPR Music and West Virginia Public Broadcasting? Don't worry; we've got you covered this Valentine's Day.

In the great and public radio punny tradition of #NPRvalentines, the Mountain Stage crew has come together to craft 12 valentines for the live performance radio fan in your life. You can print'em, send'em or share'em on social media (just make sure to tag us @mountainstage). Now, on to the Mountain Stage lovefest...

A Valentine's Day twist on Mountain Stage host and artistic director Larry Groce's finale tag.
Credit Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage monitor engineer Richie Collins.
Credit Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Drummer for the Mountain Stage band Ammed Solomon.
Credit Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage's house sound engineer Jimmy Raines.
Credit Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage crew member Lance Schrader.
Credit Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

The Mountain Stage band's pianist Bob Thompson.
Credit Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage assistant producer (and host of WVPB's A Change of Tune) Joni Deutsch.
Credit Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage associate producer (and keeper of the tickets) Vasilia Scouras.
Credit Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage guitarist Ryan Kennedy.
Credit Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage band leader Ron Sowell.
Credit Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

And because he's just too cool for school, another V-Day card featuring Mountain Stage's Bob Thompson.
Credit Josh Saul/Mountain Stage

Have any punny Mountain Stage valentines to share? Leave a comment below or tag us @mountainstage on social media! And if you're looking for another way to show your Mountain Stage love, support this program and your favorite public radio station.

