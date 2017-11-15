11/15/17: What could regime change mean for Zimbabwe's economy?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Ninety-three-year-old Robert Mugabe has ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years, but now South Africa's president has confirmed he is under house arrest. We chart the country's economic decline under Mugabe, and ask what his removal from power could mean for the country's future. Afterwards, figures out today from the U.N. show opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan is up 40 percent. We hear from Afghanistan about the thousands of young children addicted to the drug.