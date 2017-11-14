11/14/2017: Losing your entire country to rising sea levels

(Markets Edition) With the House and Senate continuing to work out the details of their tax plans, we'll take a look at what their proposed cuts would mean in a tight labor market like this. David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, explains why the cuts could end up worsening the trade deficit, but potentially lead to higher wages. Afterwards, we'll look at the White House's push for cleaner fossil fuels and natural gas (while many other countries are focused on renewables), and then discuss how island nations like Kiribati are preparing for a future without land because of climate change.