11/10/2017: A House vs. Senate showdown over taxes

(U.S. Edition) The Senate has released its version of a tax bill, which clashes with the House's. One of the biggest differences is that the Senate wants to lower the corporate tax rate a year later than expected. We'll look at why they're pushing for a 2019 cut. Afterwards, we'll dive into another major point of contention between both chambers of Congress: whether or not to get rid of medical deductions. Then to cap off today's show, we'll discuss Trump' s ability to get the deals he says he wants when it comes to trade.