How does owing money change the way we act and feel? On this episode we look at the connection between debt and mental health, how sexual harassment claims are changing the way investors choose stocks, and the five things you should ask any financial planner. Plus, we dive into the dos and don'ts of food at work. Food seems like such a small thing, so why does it cause so much workplace drama? Those stories and more on Marketplace Weekend.
11/10/17: The psychology of debt, taxes and food at work
By Marketplace • 1 hour ago