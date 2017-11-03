11/03/2017: Why Venezuela’s debt restructuring could have serious repercussions

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service…Venezuela’s president announced he’ll try to restructure the country’s debt payments in order to offset the effect of low oil prices from the last three years on his country, which has relied heavily on oil revenue. Then, with data leaks almost commonplace, and government storing more personal information in cyberspace, we explore whether privacy issues are the same for various parts of the world. Afterwards, we’ll take you to the London Metal Exchange to meet enthusiastic traders still partaking in day-to-day trading operations … and find out how much life the so-called open outcry model has left.