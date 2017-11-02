11/02/2017: The tax medium is the political message

It’s tax day. Well, not that tax day. But the Republicans’ tax plan is finally here and we’re doing a full analysis. Here are a few highlights: fewer brackets, a new family credit, goodbye to most exemptions, and lower corporate rates. We talked to people across the country about their thoughts on these changes. Taxes were not the only big news today out of Washington. President Donald Trump announced that Jerome Powell will succeed Janet Yellen as Fed chair. Plus, how residents of a Colorado suburb are trying to stand up to the oil and gas companies that want to drill in their neighborhood.