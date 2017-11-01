11/01/2017: No tax cut in history has ever paid for itself

That's what Bruce Bartlett, former adviser to Ronald Reagan and treasury official under George H.W. Bush, tells us on today's show. He also debunks the Republican tax myth, which is the insistence that Reagan's 1981 tax cuts for the rich gave way to vast prosperity, and suggests Republicans take a look at another tax reform model from the '80s. We also check in on how things are going at the Fed, discuss why California is the only state where a 12-cents-a-gallon gas tax could work and talk about who Administrator Scott Pruitt chose for the EPA's science advisory panel. Plus, on this week's Corner Office, we get into antibiotic-free poultry and plant-based protein with Tyson Foods CEO Tom Hayes.