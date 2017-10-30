10/30/2017: The great fish escape

(U.S. Edition) We may get details on the House bill to overhaul taxes as soon as Wednesday. One big component of this measure: how U.S. corporations are taxed on overseas earnings. We'll take a look at how America's tax system differs from most other countries, which have a territorial system in place. Afterwards, we'll discuss how a cut in Obamacare ad dollars may lead to lower enrollment, and then cap off today's show by checking out Washington state's fishing woes. At least 150,000 Atlantic salmon escaped into Puget Sound this August, leading fish farm opponents to renew their calls to end aquaculture in state waters.