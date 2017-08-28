08/28/2017: St. Louis is shrinking its minimum wage

Hurricane Harvey has caused many refineries and port facilities in Texas to temporarily shut down. We'll chat with Energy Intelligence analyst Barbara Shook about the preparations they made prior to the event, and what's going to happen to the prices of crude oil and gasoline. Afterwards, we'll discuss news that Uber has chosen the head of Expedia, Dara Khosrowshahi, to be its new CEO, and then look at why St. Louis, Missouri is decreasing the city's minimum wage from $10 an hour to $7.70.