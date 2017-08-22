08/22/2017: The voice of Mario looks back on his audition

Samsung is scheduled to announce a new phone this week, which is expected to have wireless charging. The process known as inductive charging isn't new though — it's been around for years. So, um, why isn't everywhere? Rahul Mangharam, an associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania, explains why smartphone charging is in its awkward teen phase, and why we can expect a break out soon. Afterwards, on the heels of Mario Kart's 25th anniversary, we'll chat with the voice of Mario: Charles Martinet. He joined us to talk about the phrases he used to get the job and whether he actually plays Mario Kart.