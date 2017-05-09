For the first time, most American households have mobile phones but no landlines. Turns out, though, that landline systems still have their benefits. We'll talk about the trade-off that comes with this shift in consumer behavior. Later on today's show, we'll also explore why investors seem to be so calm right now based on VIX levels, and then look at one global tech competition that's encouraging girls to create their own apps.
05/09/2017: Your landline still has value
By David Brancaccio • 5 hours ago