04/25/2017: The barriers that exist for African-Americans on the road to the middle class

The U.S. Commerce Department has announced a new set of tariffs to raise the cost of wood produced by several Canadian lumber companies. Turns out lumber pricing has been a source of tension for decades. We'll take a look at how much these tariffs will increase by and what this could mean for the future of NAFTA. Afterwards, we'll discuss why not all of President Trump's policies are sitting well with farmers. And finally, we'll chat with former New York Times columnist Bob Herbert about his new documentary "Against All Odds," which examines how discriminatory policies in the U.S. have made it much harder for African-American men and women to enter the middle class.