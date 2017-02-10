02/10/17: When a billion-dollar company moves too fast

Zenefits, a health insurance broker, is laying off 45 percent of its staff. Buzzfeed's William Alden stopped by to explain the problems plaguing the startup, once valued at over $4.5 billion. Next, we'll play this week's "Silicon Tally" with Spencer Soper, an ecommerce reporter for Bloomberg News. Plus: A few days ago, we asked you to send us sounds from where you live and whether you think they should raise or lower your property value. We'll hear what one Colorado resident had to say.